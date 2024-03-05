In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024]
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm