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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024] Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc349.34 cc
Power19.1 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
2000 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1390 mm
Height
1106 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm805 mm
Width
745 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
225 km455 km
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm72 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6152,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,93,080
RTO
11,30015,946
Insurance
11,06510,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5164,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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