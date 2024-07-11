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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs RV400

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024] Rv400
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm215 mm
Length
2000 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1350 mm
Height
1106 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm814 mm
Width
745 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
225 km150 km
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6151,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,39,950
RTO
11,3000
Insurance
11,0655,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5163,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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