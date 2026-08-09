In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024]
|Elite
|Brand
|Hero
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|220 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs.