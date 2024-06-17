HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S 4V vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Racer
BrandHeroMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199.6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm185 mm
Length
2000 mm-
Wheelbase
1344 mm-
Height
1106 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
745 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6152,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,92,740
RTO
11,3002,122
Insurance
11,0656,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5164,317

