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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Mojo 300 BS6

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024] Mojo 300 bs6
BrandHeroMahindra
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc294 cc
Power19.1 PS PS25.72 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L21 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2000 mm2115 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1460 mm
Height
1106 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg186.2 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm815 mm
Width
745 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
225 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm76 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6152,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,99,900
RTO
11,30015,992
Insurance
11,06510,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5164,863

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