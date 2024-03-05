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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024] Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandHeroKTM
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124 cc
Power19.1 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L13.7 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm158 mm
Length
2000 mm1977 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm-
Height
1106 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm835 mm
Width
745 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
225 km500 km
Max Speed
120 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6152,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,91,795
RTO
11,30015,880
Insurance
11,0656,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5164,601

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