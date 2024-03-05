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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs W175

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024] w175
BrandHeroKawasaki
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc177 cc
Power19.1 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2000 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1320 mm
Height
1106 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
745 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
225 km480 km
Max Speed
120 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm65.5 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6151,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,13,000
RTO
11,3009,040
Insurance
11,06510,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5162,850

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