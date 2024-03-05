In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024]
|w175
|Brand
|Hero
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|177 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|13 PS PS