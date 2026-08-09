In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024]
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS