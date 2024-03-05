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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs CB350RS

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v [2022-2024] Cb350rs
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc348.36 cc
Power19.1 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 200S 4V [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm168 mm
Length
2000 mm2171 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1441 mm
Height
1106 mm1097 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg179 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
745 mm782 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
225 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6152,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,97,003
RTO
11,30015,760
Insurance
11,06512,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5164,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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