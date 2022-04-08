Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|47 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|163 cc
|155 cc
|Cooling System
|Air/Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|58.0 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,658
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,300
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹11,684
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹10,674
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,216
|₹4,297