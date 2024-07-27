In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.28 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|16.9 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS