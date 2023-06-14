HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Yamaha FZ 25

Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
47 mm58 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm74 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3001,34,800
RTO
11,68411,514
Insurance
10,67410,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2163,410
Verdict

