Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
₹1.27 Lakhs*
Yamaha Aerox 155
₹1.47 Lakhs*
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
47 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
163 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
66.5 mm58.0 mm
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3001,42,800
RTO
11,68411,794
Insurance
10,67413,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2163,603

  Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

  Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

  Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

  Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

  Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    Latest News

    The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v was originally introduced in 2016. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
    3 Nov 2023
    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    14 Apr 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     