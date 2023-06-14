HT Auto
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm-
Stroke
47 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
163 cc-
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3001,15,000
RTO
11,6849,200
Insurance
10,6743,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2162,739
Expert Reviews
Verdict

