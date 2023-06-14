Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|47 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|163 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air/Oil Cooled
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|-
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,658
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,300
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹11,684
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹10,674
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,216
|₹2,739