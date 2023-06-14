HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs VXL 150

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Vespa VXL 150

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
47 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
163 cc149.5 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3001,44,413
RTO
11,68411,553
Insurance
10,6747,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2163,516
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all
Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr

1.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW M 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 RR

49 - 55 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

78,687 - 83,800*
Check Latest Offers
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.96 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3

Yamaha YZF R15 V3

1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Indian Chieftain

Indian Chieftain

32.01 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda PCX160

Honda PCX160

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price*
Check Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details