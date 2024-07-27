In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.28 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|16.9 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS