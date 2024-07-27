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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Elegante 150

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Elegante 150
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc149 cc
Power16.9 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Length
2029 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg115 kg
Height
1052 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
793 mm690 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 ValveSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate WetAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,37,972
RTO
10,66911,037
Insurance
11,9707,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,361
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
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The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
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