Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Raider

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
47 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,30095,219
RTO
11,6847,617
Insurance
10,6746,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2162,351

