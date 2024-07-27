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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Iqube
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage48.28 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity163.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2029 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg115 kg
Height
1052 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
793 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
47.0 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
163.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm Dia-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,11,422
RTO
10,6690
Insurance
11,9705,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2722,515
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals
27 Jul 2024
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The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
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