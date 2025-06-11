In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.28 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|16.9 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS