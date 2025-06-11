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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc197.75 cc
Power16.9 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2029 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg152 kg
Height
1052 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
793 mm790 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 ValveSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate WetWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm66 mm
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,46,820
RTO
10,66911,745
Insurance
11,97011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,648
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

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