In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less