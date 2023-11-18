In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less