Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.