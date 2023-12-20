In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours.
The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less