Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Suzuki Avenis

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
47 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
163 cc124.3 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm52.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,30086,700
RTO
11,6848,966
Insurance
10,6746,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2162,199

