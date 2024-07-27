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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Hunter 350

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Hunter 350
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc349 cc
Power16.9 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat View
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2029 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg181 kg
Height
1052 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
793 mm810 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate WetWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,37,640
RTO
10,66911,541
Insurance
11,97010,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

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