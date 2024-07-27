In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.28 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|16.9 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS