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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc346 cc
Power16.9 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Length
2029 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg186 kg
Height
1052 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
793 mm810 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm90 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 ValveSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate WetWet multiplate (6 plates)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,38,726
RTO
10,66911,728
Insurance
11,9708,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,413
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
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