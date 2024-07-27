In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Rv400
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|48.28 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes