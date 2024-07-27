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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs RV400

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Rv400
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage48.28 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity163.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2029 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg108 kg
Height
1052 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm814 mm
Width
793 mm813 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
47.0 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm-
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesEco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,39,950
RTO
10,6690
Insurance
11,9705,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,132
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals
27 Jul 2024
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…
17 Nov 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at 1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire and new tech
26 Nov 2025
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