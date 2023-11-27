In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less