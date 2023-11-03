Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Finesse

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Prevail Electric Finesse

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Prevail Electric Finesse choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Finesse
Prevail Electric Finesse
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Stroke
47 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
163 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,65899,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,30099,999
RTO
11,6840
Insurance
10,6740
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2162,149

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v was originally introduced in 2016. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
    3 Nov 2023
    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    Hero Xtreme 200S 4V finished in Panther Black Metallic colour scheme.
    Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: 5 things to know
    19 Jul 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     