In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less