Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs S1

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Ola Electric S1

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm-
Stroke
47 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
163 cc-
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,65890,994
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,30085,099
RTO
11,6840
Insurance
10,6745,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2161,955

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1null | Electric | Automatic85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 vs V1

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
    12 Dec 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric is all set to roll out 4 lakh scooters from its facility. The EV maker currently leads the electric two-wheeler segment in India.
    Ola Electric gears up for major milestone of producing four lakh electric scooters in two years
    22 Dec 2023
    The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise
    Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17
    16 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     