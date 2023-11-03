In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at 99,708 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less