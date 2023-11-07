Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Rorr

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Oben Rorr

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm-
Stroke
47 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm330 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
163 cc-
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,49,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3001,49,999
RTO
11,6840
Insurance
10,6740
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2163,224

