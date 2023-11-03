In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Beat Price starts at 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. Beat has a range of up to 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less