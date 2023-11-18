In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less