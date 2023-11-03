In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less