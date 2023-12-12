In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less