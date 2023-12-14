In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
