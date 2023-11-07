In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less