In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
