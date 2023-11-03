In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less