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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Unicorn

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Unicorn
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc162.71 cc
Power16.9 PS PS13.18 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2029 mm2081 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm187 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg139 kg
Height
1052 mm1103 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm798 mm
Width
793 mm756 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph106 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate WetMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,20,159
RTO
10,66910,143
Insurance
11,97011,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2723,050
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

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