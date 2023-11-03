Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda SP160

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
47 mm63.09 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163 cc160 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
41
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,38,877
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3001,17,500
RTO
11,68410,900
Insurance
10,67410,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2162,985

