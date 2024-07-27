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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs CB350RS

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Cb350rs
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc348.36 cc
Power16.9 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Length
2029 mm2171 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg179 kg
Height
1052 mm1097 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
793 mm782 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate WetMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm70 mm
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockTwin-Hydraulic
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2542,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,97,003
RTO
10,66915,760
Insurance
11,97012,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2724,831
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals
27 Jul 2024
Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…
17 Nov 2025
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at 1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire and new tech
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