In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.28 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|348.36 cc
|Power
|16.9 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS