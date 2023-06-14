Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|47 mm
|57.5 mm
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|163 cc
|199.6 cc
|Cooling System
|Air/Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Multi-plate, wet type
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|2
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|66.5 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,658
|₹1,38,891
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,300
|₹1,20,214
|RTO
|₹11,684
|₹9,617
|Insurance
|₹10,674
|₹9,060
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,216
|₹2,985