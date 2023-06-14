HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Xtreme 200S

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Hero Xtreme 200S

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
47 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163 cc199.6 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMulti-plate, wet type
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm66.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,6581,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3001,20,214
RTO
11,6849,617
Insurance
10,6749,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2162,985
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban S

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TRK800

Benelli TRK800

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details