In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.