In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| xtreme 125r
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS