Hero Xtreme 125R vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Xtreme 125R vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Yzf r15 v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc155 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speed6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,56,700
RTO
7,60013,066
Insurance
2,70710,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2633,919

    Latest News

    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
    Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
    24 Jan 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     