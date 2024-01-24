In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Yzf r15 v3 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Mileage 66 kmpl 43 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 155 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS