In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Rayzr 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 84,730 Mileage 66 kmpl 71.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 125 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 8.02 PS PS