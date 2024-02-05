In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fz-x Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Mileage 66 kmpl 48.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 149 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 12.4 PS PS