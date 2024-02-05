Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Xtreme 125R vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fz-x
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl48.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS12.4 PS PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, Multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,36,200
RTO
7,60010,896
Insurance
2,7077,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2633,321

    Latest News

    Tata Motors will spearhead the race to launch more electric cars in India this year with as many as four new EVs lined up. Maruti and Skoda will also enter the EV fray with their debut models eVX and Enyaq, respectively.
    Tata Curvv to Skoda Enyaq: Five electric cars to launch in India this year
    5 Feb 2024
    The first vehicle to launch will be the Mahindra XUV.e8 in December 2024. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/vebtorquemotors)
    Mahindra BE.05, XUV.e9 and XUV.e8 spotted high altitude testing in Ladakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Mahindra is testing the XUV.e9 with an interesting camouflage. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Anto Leo Thomson)
    Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted ahead of launch
    6 Feb 2024
    The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
    Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
