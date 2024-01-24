Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Yamaha FZS 25

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Yamaha FZS 25 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price

Xtreme 125R vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fzs 25
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc249 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc249 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet,multiple disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm74 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,39,300
RTO
7,60011,674
Insurance
2,70710,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2633,546

    Latest News

    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
    Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
    24 Jan 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     