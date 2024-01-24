In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| xtreme 125r
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS