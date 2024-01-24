In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fzs 25 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Mileage 66 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 249 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS