In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fascino 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 80,100 Mileage 66 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 125 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 8.2 bhp PS