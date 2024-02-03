In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Urban club 125 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 91,259 Mileage 66 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS