Hero Xtreme 125R vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Xtreme 125R vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Urban club 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 95,000₹ 91,259
Mileage66 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.45 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm52 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00094,821
RTO
7,6007,585
Insurance
2,7076,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,339

